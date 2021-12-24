Paychex, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.