PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $541,482.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $146.87 million and $541,482.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007229 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,489,549,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,242,055 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

