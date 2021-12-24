Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

HOTC opened at GBX 480 ($6.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £658.63 million and a PE ratio of 107.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 497.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.81. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 540 ($7.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.62), for a total value of £17,535 ($23,166.86).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

