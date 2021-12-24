Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
HOTC opened at GBX 480 ($6.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £658.63 million and a PE ratio of 107.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 497.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.81. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 540 ($7.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.
