Pepe Cash Hits One Day Volume of $721.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $721.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00056731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.81 or 0.07974035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.72 or 0.99796733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.