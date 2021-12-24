Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after acquiring an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.