Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.6% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 51.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -641.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $1,038,916. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

