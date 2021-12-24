Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,436 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Skyline Champion worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $96,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $227,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

