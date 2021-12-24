Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.62 Million Investment in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 361,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,615,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of National Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth about $492,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in National Bank by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth about $940,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.98. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

