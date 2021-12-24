Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 541,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,045,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Sterling Check at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,692,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $19.88 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

