Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 36,312 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,312 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGI opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.