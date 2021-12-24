Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 54,506 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,506 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of M.D.C. worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 1,652.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

MDC opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

