Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 80,165 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,165 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $32.44 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

