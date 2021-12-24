Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDRDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

