PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading 0.2% Higher

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 350.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,037,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,867,000.

