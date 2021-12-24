PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $50,465.80 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,939 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $50,465.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,840 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $18,740.80.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,970 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $17,215.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

