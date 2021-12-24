Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Gap Up to $17.40

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 546 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

