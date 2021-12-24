PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 166,262 shares.The stock last traded at $55.05 and had previously closed at $54.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STPZ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,927.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,290 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.