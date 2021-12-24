Piper Sandler Comments on Byline Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

BY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.