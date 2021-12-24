Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $831.81

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 831.81 ($10.99) and traded as low as GBX 761 ($10.05). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.41), with a volume of 124,354 shares trading hands.

POLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.74) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.74) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £789.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 794.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 831.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($152,794.29).

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

