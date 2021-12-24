Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $514.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $549.65. 246,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.85. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

