PosEx Price Tops $0.0204 on Exchanges (PEX)

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. PosEx has a total market capitalization of $50,019.82 and approximately $35.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PosEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PosEx has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About PosEx

PEX is a coin. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PosEx is a Pow/Pos hybrid cryptocurrency. It has a 30 second block time and uses the SHA256D “

Buying and Selling PosEx

