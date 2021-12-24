PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $468.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,794.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.36 or 0.08023222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00319137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.36 or 0.00892535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00073889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.37 or 0.00400383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00254103 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,159,360 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

