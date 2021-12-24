Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Core Scientific. “

XPDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,861,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,173,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 19.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 323,940 shares during the period.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

