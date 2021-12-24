Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 500 Shares

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 500 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 300 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,753.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 1,100 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 300 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $7,023.00.

NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.63.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Separately, Aegis cut their target price on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.