PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSMT opened at $72.12 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

