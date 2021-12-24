Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 97.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,315 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 285,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.62 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

