Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $381.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

