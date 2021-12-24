Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

HD opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.71 and its 200 day moving average is $347.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

