Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,908 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 77.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $220.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

