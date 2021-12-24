Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

