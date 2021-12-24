Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Garmin by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.83. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

