Professional Fighters League Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $745,006.42 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $745,006.42 and approximately $26,941.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.63 or 0.07970544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,980.82 or 0.99970848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00072421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

