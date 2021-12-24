ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PRPH opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

