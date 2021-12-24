ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.302 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.92% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

