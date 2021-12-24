ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 141.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $96.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.