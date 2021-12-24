ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:UCYB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.472 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of UCYB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

