Proton Reaches Market Cap of $168.13 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $168.13 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007225 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,320,524,617 coins and its circulating supply is 8,576,064,909 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

