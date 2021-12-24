ProximaX (XPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.12 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $241,699.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.63 or 0.07970544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,980.82 or 0.99970848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00072421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007462 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

