Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 26th.

PRYMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 24,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,616. Prysmian has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

