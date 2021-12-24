Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

