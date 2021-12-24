Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MasTec, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 4,875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

