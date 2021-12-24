Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Calavo Growers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.12 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -171.64%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.