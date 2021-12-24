Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel raised its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

