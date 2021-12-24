Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 1,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.

