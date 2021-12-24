RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $29.41

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $28.50. RadNet shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 3,841 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,650. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

