Rage Fan Hits Market Capitalization of $778,331.55 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $778,331.55 and $9,156.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.42 or 0.07928935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.20 or 0.99989596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

