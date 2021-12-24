Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $138.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,829. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

