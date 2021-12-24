Raymond James & Associates Buys 149,038 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $160,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

