Raymond James & Associates Has $114.08 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $114,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

