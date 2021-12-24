Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $136,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

